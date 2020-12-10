Supported living centre set to open in Weston-super-Mare in the new year

Published: 4:00 PM December 10, 2020

A mental health and learning support service is due to open in Weston-super-Mare at the beginning of next year.

Specialist South West mental health charity, Cintre, is aiming to launch its second supported living service, Graham Court, in the town next month.

Graham Court in Weston. - Credit: Cintre

Cintre, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, works with adults of all ages with complex mental health issues, learning difficulties, people on the autistic spectrum or with physical and mental health challenges.

North Somerset Council will run the service at Graham Court and support provider Cintre is set to manage the service for an initial five-year period.

Graham Court, a recently refurbished Victorian house, is nearing completion and the 13-bed property should be ready for people to move into in January 2021.

The service will provide accommodation for adults with complex mental health and learning difficulties, and Cintre is also recruiting for up to 20 new roles in town.

Tenants can benefit from Cintre’s on-site partnership-based support services within Graham Court as well as being able to access support and activities through Cintre Point, a community support centre based at The Stable Creative Hub in Weston.

Chief executive of Cintre, Dr Claire Mould, said: “We were delighted to be entrusted with this new initiative from North Somerset Council, which will provide much-needed additional supported living for people with complex mental health.

“This is a field in which Cintre has 40 years of experience and we use a unique continuum of care approach so that individuals have exactly the right kind and amount of support that they need to enable them on their journey through life.”

Cintre has provided management support to North Somerset Council previously due to the support the charity provided to a residential service that was struggling and with a sudden home closure.

Cllr Mike Bell. - Credit: NSC

North Somerset Council's deputy leader, Mike Bell said: “We are delighted that Graham Court opening will offer new employment opportunities at this difficult time and that individuals with complex mental health and learning difficulties can have their needs met within this high-quality accommodation.

“We are delighted to work again with Cintre to fulfil the outcomes of our housing-with-support strategy.”