Hospice supporter rows 900km for charity in memory of his wife

Weston Hospicecare supporter Graham Hunt has completed another gruelling feat to mark the charity’s 30th birthday.

Graham is taking part in a series of 30-themed fundraising challenges throughout the year to raise money for the hospice which cared for his wife Victoria before she died.

The builder, from Worle, rowed 30,000 metres for 30 consecutive days in March – his toughest challenge yet.

In January, Graham swam 30 laps of Nuffield Health swimming pool every day for 30 days, and in February he walked continuously for 30 hours across North Somerset covering more than 70 miles.

He has a number of other events lined up for this year including cycling from London to Paris, taking on the hospice's Sahara Trek in November and running 30 marathons on consecutive days in December.

His 900km rowing challenge has been the toughest yet, and on March 24 he also took on the Weston Half Marathon, before returning to finish his rowing target.

He said: “It has been a really gruelling experience, all my joints hurt and I really didn't think it would be as hard as it was.

“It typically took around four hours each evening for me to complete the 30,000 metres and I am so relieved that it is now over. Not just from a physical perspective, but from a time sense too. I didn't realise how much it would take over my life.

“Obviously no one made me do this but despite how tough it was, I was delighted and relieved to complete this particular challenge.”

Graham has praised his mum and son for their unwavering support.

His mum, Sandra, has been cooking his meals and organising raffle prizes for a future event.

He said: “She has been a fantastic support and her spare bedroom is now full of prizes and I couldn't be more grateful.”

He also thanked his 17-year-old son who has been walking his dogs and making sure the house is clean.

To support Graham's fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/graham-hunt-6610