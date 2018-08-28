Baked beans challenge to raise money for hospice

A Weston man will sit in a bathtub of baked beans for 30 hours and climb Mount Kilimanjaro during a year of challenges for Weston Hospicecare in memory of his wife.

Graham Hunt, aged 47, has set himself a challenge each month to raise money for the hospice which cared for his wife Victoria before she died.

His challenges include swimming 30 laps each day for 30 days, a 30-hour walk-athon, cycling from London to Paris, the 30-mile Mendip Challenge and running 30 marathons in as many days.

Graham, who is a builder, has supported the hospice for a number of years and he ran the London Marathon for the charity in 2018.

He has set his sights on an even bigger challenge this year in aid of Weston Hospicecare’s 30th anniversary.

Graham believes the hospice has the power to bring people together to help one another and is challenging others to get involved.

He said: “You only turn 30 once so I thought I’d up my game.

“I truly believe people should get involved with the hospice whether they have lost a loved one or not.

“The country as a whole could learn so much from the efforts of the staff and volunteers at the hospice.

“The hospice is such an important part of the whole community and fundraising events bring the whole community together through different events such as fetes, projects and even their shops. The hospice is all about the community.

“On a personal note, I had the worst day of my life at the hospice but I love being there, being involved in events or just saying hello to the fundraising team, who do the best coffee and cake.”

Graham’s other challenges include rowing 30km every day in March, cycling 30 miles each day in July a full body wax in August and a 30-hour five-a-side football marathon in September.

He is inviting people to join him on individual legs of his challenges, while people can also take part in their own sponsored activities through the hospice’s Challenge30 initiative.

You can sponsor Graham at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/graham-hunt-6610