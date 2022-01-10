News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Boxing Day thieves target Weston pharmacy

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 10:06 AM January 10, 2022
Updated: 10:41 AM January 10, 2022
Graham Road Surgery could merge with Clarence Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Graham Road Surgery was targeted by thieves on Boxing Day morning. - Credit: Archant

An investigation is underway to identify thieves who managed to force their way inside of a Weston GP practice in the early hours of Boxing Day (December 26).

The Graham Road Surgery has confirmed a window was broken on the premises to gain entry into the pharmacy where a small amount of cash and other items were taken.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called after a window at the GP surgery was found to have been broken.

"It was later discovered that entry to the pharmacy had also been forced by an unknown individual, or individuals."

"CCTV enquiries are also being carried out.

"Witnesses to what happened should contact us via our website or on 101 giving reference number 5221302141."

