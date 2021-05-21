Have your say on the relocation of Graham Road Surgery to the Weston Rugby Club site

Published: 7:18 AM May 21, 2021

People and patients of Graham Road Surgery in Weston are being invited to have their say on the proposed relocation of the current practice to a brand new, purpose-built healthcare centre at the Weston Rugby Club site.

Pier Health Group Ltd, which runs Graham Road Surgery, is hosting an online listening event on May 27 for people to give their views and feedback on the relocation plans.

This is the final event in a series of engagement workshops which have looked at travel and accessibility; design, look and feel; further opportunities for health and wellbeing; and the primary care service model.

Dr John Heather, local GP and chairman of Pier Health Group Ltd, said: “The proposed relocation to a new facility on Sunnyside Road in 2023 offers real opportunities to improve the way we provide health and care for local people, and the workshop on May 27 will give us the chance to discuss these proposals.

“We want to invite our patients to have their say in how and what we provide our community and encourage as many as possible to attend.

“During the event we’ll be talking to patients about the proposed relocation, discussing any concerns people may have about the move and looking at ideas and ways to address those concerns ahead of our formal consultation in June.”

The workshop takes place on 5.30-7.30pm via Zoom. People can sign up for the event by emailing phgl.ppg@nhs.net

Jason Simms, patient participation group lead for Graham Road Surgery, added: “We’ve heard lots of feedback from the workshops so far and want to ensure anyone who hasn’t been able to attend one of these can come to our final event.

"It’s a great opportunity for people to get involved and raise any questions or queries they may have about the relocation.”

Feedback from the workshop will be used to inform the public consultation on the proposal to close Graham Road Surgery and relocate patients to the new healthcare centre.

The consultation will start on June 28 and will run for 12 weeks.

To find out more about the relocation proposals, log on to www.grahamroadsurgery.nhs.uk