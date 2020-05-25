Advanced search

Grand Atlantic Hotel, Weston, closes as holiday company collapses

PUBLISHED: 11:29 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 25 May 2020

Weston's Grand Atlantic hotel.

Archant

The Grand Atlantic Hotel in Weston has closed after the major holiday company that owns it went into administration.

The Specialist Leisure Group (SLG), which owns Coast & Country Hotels, ceased trading on Friday, May 22 because of the impact of the coronavirus.

The SLG also operated well-known coach holiday companies Shearings and National Holidays, along with the Yorkshire-based chain of travel agents Wallace Arnold, and sold organised tours and cruises.

All tours, cruises and hotel breaks run by the companies owned by SLG have been cancelled, and will not be rescheduled.

SLG’s website says: “All customers with cancelled package holiday bookings, which include organised travel, are expected to have financial protection.

“Customers with Holiday Credit Notes, issued for package holidays cancelled since March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, may have the same financial protection as under their original booking.”

The collapse of SLG has led to the loss of around 2,500 jobs.

For full details of the closures, and information on how to claim a refund, visit the company’s website.

