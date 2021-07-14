Seafront hotel launches wedding service under revamp

Published: 12:00 PM July 14, 2021

The latest owners of an iconic seafront hotel say they want to rejuvenate the building and make it an events hub for Weston to enjoy once again.

The Grand Atlantic Hotel ceased trading in May of last year after its then-owners, the Specialist Leisure Group (SLG) filed for administration. Bespoke Hotels took the Victorian building under its wing and reopened the venue on June 2.

After an admittedly rocky start to its new life, due to the Covid pandemic, the Grand Atlantic's manager hopes to see it inject some energy into the town as restrictions are lifted.

The hotel hopes to become a hub for Weston's community. - Credit: Grand Atlantic Hotel

David Ideson told the Mercury: "I really want people to know that under this new management we want to focus a lot more energy into the events we can host and our new wedding service.

"We have now fully reopened and received plenty of positive feedback and bookings during a time which has been difficult for hospitality."

The seaside hotel has also launched its wedding service.

Mr Ideson added: "As we have just relaunched, we do not have many bookings so I would advise people to get in touch as soon as possible to book their big day."

The 2021 wedding package will allow for 30 guests to enjoy a four-course, sit-down wedding breakfast and a glass of prosecco per person. - Credit: Grand Atlantic Hotel

Bosses at Bespoke Hotels have confirmed plans to continue investing in the iconic hotel, which they say is one of their 'key' venues.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm is that the owners are keen to invest in and improve all of its properties, and the Grand Atlantic will be a part of those plans as it is seen as a key hotel in the collection. Also, investments will be ongoing."

The Grand Atlantic Hotel in 1889 - Credit: John Crockford-Hawley

North Somerset Council's Weston-born executive for neighbourhoods and community service has told the Mercury he is thrilled to have the Grand Atlantic back in business.

Cllr Mike Solomon said: "I am a Weston boy and I have grown up with the building my whole life - it is iconic.

"I am so pleased to see it reopen and focus on events as I have spent many family occasions and parties in the hotel. As well as this, the seafront is desperately short on quality accommodation and this will only boost what it has to offer."











