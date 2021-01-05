Grand Pier planning events - but does not expect to open until Easter
- Credit: Weston Grand Pier
Weston's Grand Pier has confirmed it does not expect to open until Easter but reassured people that plans are being made for events throughout the new year.
The seaside attraction has been closed three times throughout the coronavirus pandemic but its head of operations revealed its team is constantly planning refurbishments and future events.
Remy Haudecoeur said: "We do not think the Grand Pier will be open before Easter, based on the recent Covid numbers.
"We have followed the guidelines strictly and, if we are allowed to open around Easter, it will be great to give back to our customers and put our refurbishments to use."
Since November, the pier's café and ice cream parlour have undergone eco-conscious makeovers as well as the addition of a fish and chip stand.
Despite a third national lockdown announced on January 4, the Grand Pier confirmed there will be plans in place to hold music events in the summer - assuming it is safe to do so.
Mr Haudecoeur said: "There is live music planned for June but of course this depends on the Government guidelines - the minute we know for sure we will let Weston know."
For more information on the Grand Pier's plans in 2021, log on to www.grandpier.co.uk
