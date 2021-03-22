Grand Pier wins two awards after challenging year

Published: 12:00 PM March 22, 2021 Updated: 12:50 PM March 22, 2021

The Grand Pier picked up two awards during this year's Bristol, Bath, and Somerset Tourism Awards. - Credit: Weston Grand Pier

The Grand Pier has scooped two tourism awards in one of its most challenging years during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 50 tourism and hospitality businesses competed at the Bristol, Bath, and Somerset Tourism Awards with the seaside attractions taking two top spots.

Owner, Michelle Michael acknowledged the challenging period for the hospitality sector but said staff were looking forward to welcoming back visitors soon.

She said: “We were very proud to be finalists, and winning two awards was a great boost for us following a difficult year for our industry.

"We had a great day virtually celebrating yesterday, but now it’s straight back to business with renewed enthusiasm as we get ready to reopen and start welcoming our visitors back. Thank you to all those who voted for us - we are thrilled to be recognised."

The Grand Pier won silver in the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism category and bronze in the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award.