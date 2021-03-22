News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Grand Pier wins two awards after challenging year

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM March 22, 2021    Updated: 12:50 PM March 22, 2021
Weston Grand Pier will shine pink in October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Grand Pier picked up two awards during this year's Bristol, Bath, and Somerset Tourism Awards. - Credit: Weston Grand Pier

The Grand Pier has scooped two tourism awards in one of its most challenging years during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 50 tourism and hospitality businesses competed at the Bristol, Bath, and Somerset Tourism Awards with the seaside attractions taking two top spots.

Owner, Michelle Michael acknowledged the challenging period for the hospitality sector but said staff were looking forward to welcoming back visitors soon.

She said:  “We were very proud to be finalists, and winning two awards was a great boost for us following a difficult year for our industry.

"We had a great day virtually celebrating yesterday, but now it’s straight back to business with renewed enthusiasm as we get ready to reopen and start welcoming our visitors back. Thank you to all those who voted for us - we are thrilled to be recognised."

The Grand Pier won silver in the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism category and bronze in the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid - A Year On: Areas with the most and fewest deaths
  2. 2 Covid - A Year On: Retired GP helping to vaccinate hundreds each day
  3. 3 More than 30,000 people vaccinated across Weston and Worle
  1. 4 Villagers criticise latest plan to build 50 homes
  2. 5 Census day is fast approaching
  3. 6 Women 'do not feel safe' in Weston
  4. 7 Count of the decade
  5. 8 Family walking 201km to thank children's hospice
  6. 9 Safety of customers 'top priority' as health club prepares to reopen
  7. 10 How plans for Weston's £3.2million health centre took shape
Media
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Weston Grand Pier.

Media

Grand Pier offers 'a safe place' for people at night

Carrington Walker

person
A suspect police would like to speak to

Appeal after takeaway staff abused and assaulted

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Over the next few months, route options will be developed across North Somerset, Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol and...

North Somerset Resident

Villages secure bus routes after two-year battle

Carrington Walker

person
North Somerset Councillor Mark Canniford.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

North Somerset Council

Council to take women's advice on 'millennium-old' safety concerns

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus