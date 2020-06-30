Grand Pier announces reopening date

The Grand Pier announced it is currently putting in plans to adhere with social distancing. Archant

A spokesman confirmed that the Grand Pier is ‘delighted’ to be reopening to the public.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston's Grand Pier has been closed since late March. Weston's Grand Pier has been closed since late March.

The Grand Pier has announced it will reopen on July 4.

The seaside attraction has been closed to the public since March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Grand Pier spokesman confirmed its team is currently putting in place measures to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

They said: “The Grand Pier is excited to be able to announce it is reopening on July 4.

Weston Grand Pier. Weston Grand Pier.

“The management team is currently studying the government guidelines in order to determine exactly what measures they need to put in place in order to make the attraction as safe as possible for guests and staff going forward.

“Details of these measures and how the pier plans to operate will be posted on its website and social media channels over the coming days, to give people plenty of advance warning of exactly what to expect when they visit.”

“The Grand Pier team is delighted to be able to open once again, and can’t wait to safely welcome people back.”

Businesses across North Somerset are beginning to reopen after the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced an ease in lockdown restrictions.

MORE: Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers to reopen next week following ease in lockdown restrictions



North Somerset Council’s executive member for business, Mark Canniford, said the authority is working with businesses to help them reopen to the public safely.

Cllr Canniford said: “We know this is an unusual situation, and we do not have the monopoly of ideas and we review and discuss these or any ideas and plans, daily.

“We are working with businesses to offer advice and guidance on openings, and what can be done to make things as safe as we can for customers across North Somerset.

“As well as this, we are also working on plans around businesses being able to use public space to allow space for their businesses to trade in the social distance agendas on the front of their businesses.”

The authority is looking at ways to promote social distancing in the town centre as shoppers begin to return to high streets.

Cllr Canniford added: “We are looking at what we can do to make moving around our town centres easier and are reacting to businesses’ ideas to help.

“The council is engaging with businesses from all over North Somerset via a Business Recovery Group, this includes business, housing and people groups.”

For more updates on the pier, log on to www.grandpier.co.uk