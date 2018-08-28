Puxton Park receives Christmas tree donation to help with fundraising drive

The Grand Pier donated a six-foot Christmas tree to Puxton Park's Festival Of Trees. Picture: Sub Archant

Weston’s Grand Pier donated a six-foot Christmas tree to an adventure park to raise money for charity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The prelit Christmas tree was presented to Puxton Park for use in its Festival Of Trees which began last weekend.

The festival is a seasonal event featuring gingerbread houses, wreaths and a variety of Christmas trees.

The pier also donated 15 raffle prizes to be awarded at an event on Saturday to raise money for Children’s Hospice South West and the Derek Mead Health Room.

Tim Moyle, general manager of the Grand Pier, said the venue was happy to lend a helping hand to the initiative.

He said: “We thought the festival was a great idea that helps people get into the festive spirit while helping to support two very worthy causes.”

“We were only too pleased to provide a Grand Pier tree to be part of the festival.”

Alistair Mead, managing director of Puxton Park, said: “We’re very grateful to the Grand Pier for its support.”