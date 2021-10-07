Grand Pier to host firework show for first time in 18 months

Published: 5:00 PM October 7, 2021

The Grand Pier will host its first Fireworks at Sea event since 2019. - Credit: citizenside.com

Weston's Grand Pier has confirmed its Fireworks at Sea event will return later this year for the first time in 18 months.

The seaside attraction had to cancel previous firework shows during 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although some safety measures will be in place this year, the event is set to return with a bang, according to the pier's director.

Michelle Michael told the Mercury things are slowly returning to normal. - Credit: Archant

Michelle Michael told the Mercury that hosting the popular event confirms things are slowly returning to pre-Covid normality.

She said: "It does feel like things are getting back to normal.

"This is mostly an outdoor event so I think it gives our audience confidence that they can mingle with people they do not know.

"The indoor tickets are usually capped at a much lower number than if the pier were open to the public so it is actually an exclusive day for those who purchase a ticket with small queues for food and rides."

Each ticket to the firework show allows unlimited rides for guests. - Credit: citizenside.com

There are three tiers of tickets for the event, each with its own benefits, ranging from unlimited rides with a standard ticket to a three-course meal in Tiffany's Restaurant with sea views with a VIP pass.

Ms Michael also confirmed that the pier was gearing up for a busy winter following a successful summer.

She added: "We have a full Halloween week of activities coming up - these are free apart from a £1 registration which includes entry.

"They culminate in a ticketed Michael Jackson tribute act show.

"We will also have a wonderful Christmas lights switch-on event with Lipinksi playing, a choir from the college and money raised for Weston Hospicecare.

"Our grotto will return this year as well as all of our Christmas parties and a wonderful NYE Masked Ball too. Lipinski will play their traditional event between Xmas and New Year too."

The show will take place in November. - Credit: Archant

Fireworks at Sea will take place on November 13, beginning at 6pm.

Ticket prices begin at £11.95 for a Standard ticket, £17.95 for a Gold ticket and £29.95 for a Platinum ticket.

For more information on the event or the Grand Pier's winter schedule, log on to www.grandpier.co.uk/events



