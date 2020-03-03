Grand Pier's Fireworks at Sea to set off Easter holidays

The Grand Pier will host a 'Fireworks at Sea' event this April.

Weston's seaside attraction has held the firework show in previous years, and viewers have always gathered along the coastline in great numbers.

This year's event will take place on April 4, from 6.30-9pm. Priority entry opens at 6pm and is eligible through Platinum VIP tickets.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase now, with the spectacle kicking off over the Easter holidays.

Grand Pier director Tim Moyle said: "The Easter holidays traditionally mark the start of the holiday season in Weston, so we thought this would be the perfect time to stage another of our spectacular shows.

"We know from the feedback we receive that our fireworks displays are enjoyed by residents and visitors alike."

Ticket prices range from £9.50-27.50. To book or find out more about the event, visit www.grandpier.co.uk