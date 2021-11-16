WATCH: Grand Pier firework display captured by drone

Thousands attended the Grand Pier's first firework display since the Covid pandemic began. - Credit: Mark Gray

Thousands of people lined Weston's seafront as the Grand Pier's Fireworks at Sea event returned for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

Around 1,200 tickets were sold for the event but many more ventured to the beach to get a glimpse of the show.

The Grand Pier's director told the Mercury that this year's show was one of the best it has ever hosted.

Michelle Michael said: "We had a fantastic night, as did all of the businesses on the seafront.

"And there were plenty of non-pier guests enjoying the display.

"I think the display was one of our finest to date, on a wonderfully mild night too."

Fireworks at Sea event. - Credit: Mark Gray

Photographers, Grant Smith and Mark Gray both captured the event, with Mr Smith providing breath-taking video footage of the fireworks up close by using a drone.

For more pictures visit both @gas_fpv and @r011erb0y on Instagram.