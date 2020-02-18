Advanced search

Weston Grand Pier push for greener business

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 February 2020

Grand Pier recycling station

Grand Pier recycling station

Grand Pier

The Grand Pier has secured a grant to help with its efforts to go greener.

The Weston landmark was granted £15,000 by the West of England Combined Authority, with support from the Grant Aid consultancy.

The pier's general manager, Tim Moyle, said: "We were pleased to receive the grant, which recognises our continuing commitment towards operating a more sustainable business."

The money will be used to fund two electric vehicles on the seafront, worth £52,000, replacing the current diesel truck on-site.

Moyle added: "We are committed to doing everything we can to help protect the planet for future generations and are willing to invest tens of thousands of pounds to do so."

The attraction has also begun to use eco-friendly cups, as of last year, and scrapped Christmas crackers from its festive celebrations due to high levels of plastic waste.

