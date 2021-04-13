Grand Pier to host recruitment open days

Published: 6:00 PM April 13, 2021

Weston's seaside attraction is looking to hire 150 new members of staff. - Credit: Weston Grand Pier

The Grand Pier will host three recruitment open days next week as it looks to hire 150 staff members ahead of its summer reopening.

Billed as an informal session, a presentation will be held in the Regency Suite at the pier as the heads of various department discuss roles and recruitment opportunities available on Weston's coastline.

The attraction's manager has revealed candidates do not require any particular level of experience for the roles and hopes to see a lot of people interested in the 'unique opportunity'.

Remy Haudecoeur called the Grand Pier "a unique" place to work. - Credit: Paul Blakemore

The pier's head of operations, Remy Haudecouer said: "We will do a presentation of the Pier and all the roles we are looking for, I am hoping to see a lot of people.

"Candidates do not need any particular level of experience as we can train them. This is a good opportunity for anyone who wants to change career or star ta career in leisure hospitality."

All successful job hunters will be offered a seasonal employment contract.

The open days will take place on Monday, Tuesday and April 24 next week.

To register a place at any of these, log on to www.grandpier.co.uk/events/workwithus