News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Grand Pier to unveil ice cream parlour this weekend

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM April 23, 2021    Updated: 3:02 PM April 23, 2021
Grand Pier: places to visit this weekend

Wonder Bubble will open on the Grand Pier this weekend, offering Hong Kong inspired treats. - Credit: Grand Pier

Weston's Grand Pier is set to open a new ice cream parlour this weekend as it continues to return to full capacity.

Wonder Bubble will aim to 're-invent' seaside treats by offering Hong Kong inspired desserts to residents.

The coastline attraction reopened its non-essential retail stores on April 12, as part of the Government's lockdown roadmap, and its head of operations looks forward to further openings on May 17.

New ice cream parlour opening on Weston Grand Pier

The ice cream parlour will use locally sourced produce. - Credit: Grand Pier

Remy Haudecoeur said: “We are very excited to see people on the prom again and are so pleased that our new offerings are a hit with the public.

"Our latest addition, Wonder Bubble, is a unique concept and we cannot wait for our visitors to try it. I am personally delighted that our offerings now reflect the British seaside identity, showcasing all the fun of the pier."

Wonder Bubble will offer a trademark waffle bubble ice cream, combining candyfloss and locally sourced Marshfield ice cream.

The latest addition, alongside other units, will be using 90 per cent compostable packaging as the pier continues its efforts to improve the town's environment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Work to flush out silt from Weston's Marine Lake has begun
  2. 2 GALLERY: Photographers capture springtime snapshots in Weston-super-Mare
  3. 3 Armed police at Birnbeck Pier after reports of men with a gun
  1. 4 Petrol filling station and food store opens on outskirts of Weston
  2. 5 April 12: Air ambulance charity has busiest week on record
  3. 6 Calls for rainbow crossing in Weston before town hosts UK Pride
  4. 7 Creation of 'flimsy' roles at £7,000 is 'indefensible', says North Somerset councillor
  5. 8 More than 50,000 vaccinations administered in Worle after 'phenomenal' response to rollout
  6. 9 Changes to North Somerset Council’s executive team announced 
  7. 10 Weston businesses asked to have their say on renewal of Business Improvement District

Recently, the Grand Pier launched its first Weston Super Beach Clean event and pledged to remove any single-use plastics from its toys.

MORE: Grand Pier to remove single-use plastic packaging from toys

Remy added: "As Covid restrictions have begun to ease, we are making sure we can satisfy our visitors' seaside craving with a range of innovative treats for them to enjoy.

"We cannot wait for the season to begin and see what the people of Weston think of our newest addition."

Grand Pier to remove single-use plastic packaging

The Grand Pier's head of operations, Remy Haudecoeur has spearheaded an environmental-friendly campaign on Weston's coastline. - Credit: Grand Pier

Renovations have been made to all takeaway units since April 12's reopening and plans are currently in place to feature a one-way system and other social distancing measures for May 17's further reopening.

Wonder Bubble will begin serving customers on April 24.


Grand Pier
Lockdown Easing
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Couple shares 'special' engagement night on April 12

Lockdown Easing

Engaged couple thank new friends for 'special' night at Weston restaurant

Carrington Walker

person
Queensway

Police appeal for dash cam footage after serious collision near Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
POLICE IMAGE

Teenager charged with murder in Weston

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Times Past Cheese Dairy return to eat:Weston this weekend. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Popular food festival returns to Weston this weekend

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus