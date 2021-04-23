Grand Pier to unveil ice cream parlour this weekend

Published: 12:00 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 3:02 PM April 23, 2021

Wonder Bubble will open on the Grand Pier this weekend, offering Hong Kong inspired treats. - Credit: Grand Pier

Weston's Grand Pier is set to open a new ice cream parlour this weekend as it continues to return to full capacity.

Wonder Bubble will aim to 're-invent' seaside treats by offering Hong Kong inspired desserts to residents.

The coastline attraction reopened its non-essential retail stores on April 12, as part of the Government's lockdown roadmap, and its head of operations looks forward to further openings on May 17.

The ice cream parlour will use locally sourced produce. - Credit: Grand Pier

Remy Haudecoeur said: “We are very excited to see people on the prom again and are so pleased that our new offerings are a hit with the public.

"Our latest addition, Wonder Bubble, is a unique concept and we cannot wait for our visitors to try it. I am personally delighted that our offerings now reflect the British seaside identity, showcasing all the fun of the pier."

Wonder Bubble will offer a trademark waffle bubble ice cream, combining candyfloss and locally sourced Marshfield ice cream.

The latest addition, alongside other units, will be using 90 per cent compostable packaging as the pier continues its efforts to improve the town's environment.

Recently, the Grand Pier launched its first Weston Super Beach Clean event and pledged to remove any single-use plastics from its toys.

Remy added: "As Covid restrictions have begun to ease, we are making sure we can satisfy our visitors' seaside craving with a range of innovative treats for them to enjoy.

"We cannot wait for the season to begin and see what the people of Weston think of our newest addition."

The Grand Pier's head of operations, Remy Haudecoeur has spearheaded an environmental-friendly campaign on Weston's coastline. - Credit: Grand Pier

Renovations have been made to all takeaway units since April 12's reopening and plans are currently in place to feature a one-way system and other social distancing measures for May 17's further reopening.

Wonder Bubble will begin serving customers on April 24.



