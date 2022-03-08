International Women's Day: Running the Grand Pier through Covid

Today (March 8) marks International Women's Day, a day to celebrate the achievements of women and to advance gender equality.

For 2022, the celebration has a theme of #BreakTheBias.

Your Weston Mercury has asked just some of the area's notable women what the day means to them.

Michelle Michael has managed Weston's flagship attraction, the Grand Pier, through a period of great changes and challenges.

Weston Grand Pier. - Credit: Archant

Ms Michael shared her experiences in the hospitality industry, this is what she had to say:

"On International Women’s Day, I am reflecting on women working in the hospitality sector with very good memories about my own journey.

"Hospitality is one of the friendliest sectors that I have worked in, where women and their accomplishments are celebrated and encouraged, where growth and development are available to all, and where working environments are fun, rewarding and satisfying.

"I can honestly say in the last 14 years in this sector, I have never come across any adversity because of gender inequality.

"Of course, our sector has had many challenges in the last two years with staff shortages, supplier shortages and increases in costs.

Michelle Michael addresses Passion For Somerset. - Credit: Archant

"However, it has also been wonderful to see how happy people have been to be able to mix and socialise again and choose attractions such as ours to share those moments.

"Seeing people fall in love with their local area again has been wonderful to see."