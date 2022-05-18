Grand Pier unveils jam-packed Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Weston's Grand Pier has announce its plans to celebrate The Queen's Diamond Jubilee. - Credit: Archant

Weston's Grand Pier has unveiled its jam-packed schedule to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

This year, The Queen will celebrate 70 years on the throne - a historic reign which will be commemorated by a series of celebrations and two bank holidays in June.

Weston's flagship attraction has promised a party fitting for the occasion and confirmed it will extend its opening hours.

Grand Pier marketing executive, Steve Jackson said: "There will be lots of events and competitions across the celebrations.

"We will be staying opening later than usual - rides closing at 9.30pm ahead of the lighting of the official Weston Jubilee Beacon at 9.45pm on the Thursday (June 2).

"At the lighting, we will have the winning classroom of a competition set by the Grand Pier read a poem before the lights are turned on."

From June 2 - 5 the Jubilee Celebrations will begin with daily grand openings featuring Beefeaters carrying out Changing of the Guard ceremonies.

A host of patriotic touches, including a Union Jack biscuit-making competition, will be present on the seaside for the occasion.

Mr Jackson added: "We will have special discounts on offer at our food stalls and pop-ups with a British twist such as a pie and a pint meals."

He also confirms cake competitions for children and adults with prizes including a UK safari trip and a trip to London to visit Buckingham Palace.

Street parties will be held across the UK to celebrate 70 years under Queen Elizabeth along with the lighting of beacons and a Big Jubilee Lunch scheduled for the closing day.

The Big Jubilee Lunch was a standout success from The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Celebrations in 2012 and is back due to popular demand.

The Grand Pier will invite visitors to take part in the lunch - which will feature cream tea.

For more information on the Grand Pier's plans, log on to

And for more information on other ways you can celebrate the jubilee, visit www.platinumjubilee.gov.uk/get-involved-with-the-platinum-jubilee
















