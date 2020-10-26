Grand Pier teams with Weston Food Bank for Marcus Rashford’s #EndChildFoodPoverty campaign

Tory MPs voted against Marcus Rashford's call to extend free school meals. PA Wire/PA Images

Weston’s Grand Pier has pledged to back the #EndChildFoodPoverty campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford.

The decision comes in light of the Government’s decision on October 21 to vote against extending free school meals for kids during the half-term.

MORE: Weston MP votes against call to extend free school meals in holidays.

The Grand Pier’s head of operations, Remy Haudeceour, said: “As a local business in Weston, we are teaming up with the Food Bank to provide a free lunch to any child that would normally be eligible for a

free school meal this half term.

“Also, we will spread some joy by adding our signature bag of candy floss to each meal as well as access to the rides on the Grand Pier.”

Weston’s MP, John Penrose, was one of 322 MPs to vote against the motion in the House of Commons.

Remy added: “All the team at the Grand Pier have been working all together to make this happen - meals will be distributed by local charity.

“We feel that, more now than ever, everyone needs support and kids should never be left without a meal.”