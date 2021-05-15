News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

May 17: Grand Pier outlines busy summer schedule

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 6:00 PM May 15, 2021    Updated: 10:30 AM May 17, 2021
May 17: Grand Pier announces summer gigs

The Grand Pier's owner has revealed it will host gigs every Saturday evening from July to August. - Credit: Carrington Walker

The owner of the Grand Pier has outlined a busy summer schedule ahead of the attractions full reopening on May 17.

Michelle Michael told the Mercury that she was excited to unveil the latest additions to the pier's prom and plans for a summer full of concerts residents can enjoy on its boardwalk.

Michelle Michael on the Grand Pier.

Michelle Michael expects a busy summer for the Grand Pier and Revo Kitchen. - Credit: Submitted

Ms Michael said: "Since April 12's opening we have been well attended without all our services open, so we are confident that people will come out and support us on May 17.

"Our Grand Café will get more of a grand opening than it did in December as it had to close shortly after and has been in lockdown since. We also have our Wonder Bubble ice cream parlour ready for visitors.

"Everything has been prepared for months and we cannot wait to welcome guests back."

New ice cream parlour opening on Weston Grand Pier

Wonder Bubble is one of the Grand Pier's latest additions - Credit: Grand Pier

More than 70 staff have been employed ahead of an expectedly busy summer, on the seafront, with more vacancies available.

A packed concert schedule is also on the cards with The Wurzels paying a visit to Weston in less than two months time.

"We will host The Wurzels on July 2 and a Soul Train event for the August bank holiday.

"We hope to hold concerts every Saturday evening from July to August for residents to attend and enjoy themselves on the seafront."

Alongside the Grand Pier, the Michael family recently added the old SeaQuarium site to their portfolio with plans to convert the property into a restaurant-cum-mini-golf complex.

According to the current building schedule, Revo Kitchen, as it will be known, should open in June - and even earlier if work allows it.

Ms Michael told the Mercury: "The site has been busy, busy, busy - it has had new windows fitted as well as cladding for the roof.

"Then the golfing attractions have to be added to the site. If work is complete before June it may be an earlier opening.

"As for the Grand Pier, we are Covid-free, we have taken all safety measures and we are happy to welcome people back on May 17."

For more information on the Grand Pier's reopening, visit www.grandpier.co.uk/events

Lockdown Easing
Grand Pier
Weston-super-Mare News

