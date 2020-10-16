Advanced search

Grand Pier shows support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 October 2020

Weston Grand Pier will shine pink in October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Weston Grand Pier

The Grand Pier will shine pink throughout October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The West tower of the Grand Pier features the previous pier before it was destroyed in 2008 in a fire.The West tower of the Grand Pier features the previous pier before it was destroyed in 2008 in a fire.

The pink tribute is just one in a number of changes to Weston’s pier in recent weeks.

Head of operations for the pier, Remy Haudecoeur, believes it was important to highlight the cause during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grand Pier's North tower depicting the original Weston Grand Pier in 1910.The Grand Pier's North tower depicting the original Weston Grand Pier in 1910.

He said: “At a time like this, charities need all the support they can get. For months, the coronavirus put breast cancer awareness on hold.

“Now more than ever, they need us to press play on breast cancer research and care”

Alongside this, two historic photographs, measuring 16-feet tall and 20-feet wide, are positioned on the beach-facing towers of the pier’s pavilion building to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the pier’s reopening.

MORE: Free entry to Weston’s Grand Pier for locals



The north tower features a carefully restored image of the very first pier building dating back to 1910 while the west tower depicts the previous building before it was destroyed by a fire in 2008.

Remy added: “The idea was to create an installation that not only marked the tenth year since the reopening but something that also celebrated the pier’s amazing history.

“The huge photographs are displayed prominently on either side of the pavilion building, uniting the piers from past and present for the first time in history.”

Grand Pier shows support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

