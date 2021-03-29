'Showcase' year awaits Grand Pier

Published: 4:00 PM March 29, 2021 Updated: 4:11 PM March 29, 2021

Grand Pier staff believe 'happy days are here again' as they look to showcase the attraction this summer. - Credit: Grand Pier

Staff at the Grand Pier have revealed this year will be a chance 'to showcase Weston' with its partial reopening tomorrow (Tuesday).

The seaside attraction has been closed for most of the past 12-months, aside from operating for four days over the Christmas period before the third national lockdown.

Head of operations, Remy Haudecoeur, believes that an influx of staycation holiday makers will keep the coastline busy as Weston looks to leave lockdown.

The Grand Pier has shared a previous message from 1955 in its latest rebrand. - Credit: Grand Pier

Mr Haudecoeur said: "There will be a much busier summer period as the area becomes fully booked with people on staycations.

"We have spent the past few months refurbishing and completing our new ice cream parlour, Ice Cream Palace."

The Ice Cream Palace will open tomorrow alongside all other food and drink stores up until the Grand Pier's turnstiles.

Ice Cream Palace has been opened on Weston's Grand Pier. - Credit: Grand Pier

There has also been a change to our branding which visitors will notice.

Pier staff have reused a message the Grand Pier promoted in 1955 of 'happy days are here again'.

Mr Haudecoeur added: "The walkway has also been painted in a range of colours and the place is looking much better."

From April 12 residents will be allowed to walk the attraction's deck and use its takeaway service and retail stores.

Refurbishments have been made to all food and drink suppliers on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Grand Pier

Owner, Michelle Michael hopes an ease in lockdown rules will lead to residents shopping locally once again.

Ms Michael said: "We are pleased that restrictions have been relaxed in time for socialising in the run-up to Easter weekend.

"We hope that residents will support local businesses and enjoy a walk along the seafront in their groups with plans of a summer staycation along our wonderful coastline."

The Grand Pier's owner, Michelle Michael looks forward to welcoming visitors over Easter weekend. - Credit: Archant

More than 7,000 people will also be able to collect their MyGrandPier cards on April 12 - granting free access to the Grand Pier for people living in Weston.

Full access to the pier and pavilion will be available from May 17 and summer events will be held from July 2 on the structure.