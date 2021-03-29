'Showcase' year awaits Grand Pier
- Credit: Grand Pier
Staff at the Grand Pier have revealed this year will be a chance 'to showcase Weston' with its partial reopening tomorrow (Tuesday).
The seaside attraction has been closed for most of the past 12-months, aside from operating for four days over the Christmas period before the third national lockdown.
Head of operations, Remy Haudecoeur, believes that an influx of staycation holiday makers will keep the coastline busy as Weston looks to leave lockdown.
Mr Haudecoeur said: "There will be a much busier summer period as the area becomes fully booked with people on staycations.
"We have spent the past few months refurbishing and completing our new ice cream parlour, Ice Cream Palace."
The Ice Cream Palace will open tomorrow alongside all other food and drink stores up until the Grand Pier's turnstiles.
There has also been a change to our branding which visitors will notice.
Pier staff have reused a message the Grand Pier promoted in 1955 of 'happy days are here again'.
Mr Haudecoeur added: "The walkway has also been painted in a range of colours and the place is looking much better."
From April 12 residents will be allowed to walk the attraction's deck and use its takeaway service and retail stores.
Owner, Michelle Michael hopes an ease in lockdown rules will lead to residents shopping locally once again.
Ms Michael said: "We are pleased that restrictions have been relaxed in time for socialising in the run-up to Easter weekend.
"We hope that residents will support local businesses and enjoy a walk along the seafront in their groups with plans of a summer staycation along our wonderful coastline."
More than 7,000 people will also be able to collect their MyGrandPier cards on April 12 - granting free access to the Grand Pier for people living in Weston.
MORE: Free entry to Weston’s Grand Pier for locals
Full access to the pier and pavilion will be available from May 17 and summer events will be held from July 2 on the structure.