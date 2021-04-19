Grand Pier to remove single-use plastic packaging from toys

Published: 4:00 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 4:37 PM April 19, 2021

More than 20 volunteers helped collect nine bags of waste along Weston's seafront on April 17. - Credit: Grand Pier

The Grand Pier has confirmed it will remove all single plastic packaging from the toys it sells following its first Weston Super Beach Clean event.

More than 20 volunteers joined the attraction's staff, who supplied equipment, in patrolling the beach and removing any litter found.

Head of operations, Remy Haudecoeur revealed that an alarming amount of single-use plastic packaging was found during the group's first outing - which has led to a change in the Grand Pier's policy.

The Grand Pier has announced it will remove all single-use plastics from its products after hosting its first Weston Super Beach Clean event. - Credit: Pixabay

Mr Haudecoeur said: "We are working hard to ensure that the plastic packaging that our suppliers use does not end up on the beach.

"We are now removing all single-use plastic from our toys and disposing of it safely before customers take them away to help protect the beach we love."

In total, nine bags of waste were collected along Weston's seafront.

Weekly meetups will go ahead every Saturday and Sunday, abiding by social distancing rules, with more information on the group's Facebook page www.facebook.com/groups/westonsuperbeachclean