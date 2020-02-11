Advanced search

Grand Pier picks up award

PUBLISHED: 14:00 11 February 2020

Hollie Otley and Cat Stiles collecting the award.

Hollie Otley and Cat Stiles collecting the award.

The Grand Pier

Weston's Grand Pier has been awarded first place in the Outstanding Contribution to Tourism category at the Weston Business Awards.

This gong comes during the year marking the tenth anniversary of the pier's reopening, following a fire in 2008.

Director of the Grand Pier, Tim Moyle, said: "Winning an award for outstanding contribution to tourism is particularly poignant in 2020.

"We are very proud to have won this award, which recognises the huge amount of investment, effort and sheer hard work to ensure the pier is now so much more than a large amusement arcade."

The win comes shortly after statistics showed the South West attraction enjoyed its best-ever January and Christmas period.

Despite last month's having 80 per cent more rainy days than January 2019, Westoners still braved the elements and enjoyed themselves on the Grand Pier.

