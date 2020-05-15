Great British Garden Spruce Up encourages people to tidy up their gardens

Gardeners’ World presenter Mark Lane has launched a challenge to encourage people to spruce up their gardens.

The Great British Garden Spruce Up, which runs to May 31, asks people to spend just 30 minutes a day getting their gardens ready for summer.

A report by The King’s Fund recognised regular gardening can reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer and obesity.

The Royal Horticultural Society calculates that half an hour of digging in the garden can burn up to 150 calories, while mowing the lawn burns up to 165 calories.

Research commissioned by Jeyes found 57 per cent of the 2,000 people polled in the South West were spending more time in the garden since lockdown began, but one in four (25 per cent) admitted to not cleaning up or taking proper care of their garden.

Mark Lane said: “This will absolutely be a worrying time for many, but gardening has the ability to not only keep you physically fit, but it is also great for improving mental health and wellbeing, too.

“May is one of the best months on the gardening calendar with the longer days and warmer weather, so we encourage you to make the most of this time by taking part in the challenge and creating an outdoor sanctuary of your own, no matter how small or large the space.”

A downloadable planner has also been created which includes quick and easy, family-friendly suggestions on how people can spend their daily 30 minutes sprucing up and improving their gardens, from power-washing the patio and weeding to upcycling old plant pots, and tips for growing fruits and vegetables.

Charlotte Blampied, brand manager at Jeyes, said: “The planner includes quick and easy tasks that will make a difference, not only to your garden but to your health and wellbeing, too. We hope this challenge not only gives you the opportunity to get some jobs ticked off your list but allows you to reconnect with nature and feel comfort in knowing that the nation is also doing the same.”

Jeyes are encouraging participants to share pictures of their spruced-up gardens on social media using the hashtag #JeyesGardenSpruceUp.

Visit www.jeyesruleyourgarden.co.uk for more information or to download the Great British Garden Spruce Up Planner.