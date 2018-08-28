Advanced search

‘Green laser’ aimed at planes from Weston could be investigated as ‘criminal assault’

PUBLISHED: 21:00 23 January 2019

A 'green laser' is being aimed at planes taking-off from Bristol Airport. Picture: ASP Bristol Airport

Reports of a ‘green laser’ being aimed at planes from the Weston area could be investigated as ‘criminal assault’.

The Bristol Airport branch of Avon and Somerset Constabulary tweeted a warning on Friday night, appealing for information about the incident.

A police spokesman said: “It is a criminal offence to shine a laser at an aircraft.

“This could cause injury to the pilot and potentially endanger the aircraft and everyone on board.

“If the pilot received an eye injury this would be investigated as criminal assault, in addition to endangering an aircraft.”

These offences are punishable with a prison sentence of up to five years.

A spokesman for Bristol Airport, said: “We take any incident with the potential to endanger aircraft extremely seriously.

“We will assist Avon and Somerset police in taking action against those responsible.”

