Plans to build 60 houses on Weston-super-Mare’s outskirts approved

Plans to build 60 homes on the outskirts of Weston have been given the green light despite road safety concerns.

North Somerset Council gave the go-ahead to build dozens of two and four-bedroom homes on Bleadon Hill at its planning and regulatory meeting on February 13.

The new homes are earmarked for the 2.6-hectare grassland site in Bridgwater Road, which is earmarked for housing in the authority’s Local Plan.

The approved plans will feature 30 per cent affordable homes, a new bus stop and an improved pedestrian crossing on the A370.

Councillor John Ley-Morgan told last week’s meeting at Weston Town Hall he had ‘sleepless nights’ about the junction, saying he ‘could not emphasise enough how dangerous it was’.

His fellow councillors agreed a pedestrian refuge island should be built in the middle of the road to ease safety concerns, before the majority of them agreed to grant outline planning permission.