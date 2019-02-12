Plans to build 60 houses on Weston-super-Mare’s outskirts approved
PUBLISHED: 11:58 22 February 2019
Plans to build 60 homes on the outskirts of Weston have been given the green light despite road safety concerns.
North Somerset Council gave the go-ahead to build dozens of two and four-bedroom homes on Bleadon Hill at its planning and regulatory meeting on February 13.
The new homes are earmarked for the 2.6-hectare grassland site in Bridgwater Road, which is earmarked for housing in the authority’s Local Plan.
The approved plans will feature 30 per cent affordable homes, a new bus stop and an improved pedestrian crossing on the A370.
Councillor John Ley-Morgan told last week’s meeting at Weston Town Hall he had ‘sleepless nights’ about the junction, saying he ‘could not emphasise enough how dangerous it was’.
His fellow councillors agreed a pedestrian refuge island should be built in the middle of the road to ease safety concerns, before the majority of them agreed to grant outline planning permission.