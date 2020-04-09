Community group raises £13,000 for a hospital ventilator

Community fundraising for Weston hospital raised money for an ECG machine Archant

A woman from Weston has raised than £13,000 towards a ventilator for Weston Hospital.

Elsie Poynton (far right) raised money for a ventilator for Weston Hospital Elsie Poynton (far right) raised money for a ventilator for Weston Hospital

Elsie Poynton set up a crowdfunding page within a week which made £7,296 to help the hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

The page set up by Elsie raised more than the £7,000 target in a week. A further £3,883 was left from the group’s previous fundraiser and more than £1,000 was from people’s donations directly to her and from events she hosts in a bid to raise money for the hospital.

The money will go towards purchasing a ventilator, an observation machine, a bariatric chair, pressure cushions and more.

Elsie, who is self-isolating said: “I’m just speechless at the amount of support we have received.

“I’m proud to be part of the community. We have such an amazing town.”

For information about Community fundraising for Weston hospital, visit www.bit.ly/2RkGik1