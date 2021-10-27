Green project brings hundreds together in Weston
- Credit: Adam Leppard
The creator of a community-based project designed to make residents explore greener ways of living believes a legacy has been planted in Weston.
The Grow Feral initiative began in July with a series of creative, hands-on workshops at the Osprey Gardens, with hundreds taking part.
Artist and organiser, Sam Francis, has called cited several community efforts found throughout Weston as an example of the group's legacy.
Sam said: “Grow Feral has been an amazing, collaborative project that has connected the people of Weston with the land and provided creative opportunities to find out more about a greener way of living through food, art, gardening, growing and much more.
"The green legacy of the project lives on in the micro-garden, the wood-fired communal oven, the plant kit vending machines, as well as through the many inspired people within the community who came on board to go feral for Grow Feral."