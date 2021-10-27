News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Green project brings hundreds together in Weston

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:30 AM October 27, 2021    Updated: 1:59 PM October 27, 2021
Members of the Grow Feral project at the launch of its micro-garden at the Italian Gardens in Weston.

Members of the Grow Feral project at the launch of its micro-garden at the Italian Gardens in Weston. - Credit: Adam Leppard

The creator of a community-based project designed to make residents explore greener ways of living believes a legacy has been planted in Weston.

The Grow Feral initiative began in July with a series of creative, hands-on workshops at the Osprey Gardens, with hundreds taking part.

Sam Francis leading a Grow Feral workshop.

Sam Francis leading a Grow Feral workshop. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Artist and organiser, Sam Francis, has called cited several community efforts found throughout Weston as an example of the group's legacy.

Sam said: “Grow Feral has been an amazing, collaborative project that has connected the people of Weston with the land and provided creative opportunities to find out more about a greener way of living through food, art, gardening, growing and much more.

"The green legacy of the project lives on in the micro-garden, the wood-fired communal oven, the plant kit vending machines, as well as through the many inspired people within the community who came on board to go feral for Grow Feral."

