Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House. Archant

Police were called to a couple's dream wedding at a Congresbury hotel after a chemical solution was thrown onto the dancefloor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Revellers were dancing the night away as a couple tied the knot at DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House on Friday - but the celebrations were dampened as an alkaline solution was thrown at guests, leaving people finding it difficult to breathe.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm, and emergency services treated four people at the scene who came into contact with the 'ordinary household cleaner'.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has opened an investigation and issued a plea for information.

Its spokesman said: "A number of people suffered breathing difficulties as a result but there were no significant injuries.

"An investigation is under way to find the person or people responsible and we're grateful for the ongoing support of employees at the hotel."

The hotel is a popular wedding venue, offering scenic views of North Somerset's countryside in addition to plush ceremony rooms and accommodation.

Cadbury House's general manager Mehmet Kandemir assured the chemical posed no danger to health, if treated appropriately.

He said: "We can confirm the emergency services were called following an incident at a private wedding at which ordinary household cleaner was thrown onto the dancefloor.

"Four people were seen by the ambulance service at the hotel and no further treatment was needed.

"The advice from Public Health South West was should the substance come into contact with skin, it should be washed off with cold water and is not a risk to public health.

Mr Kandemir praised the efforts of staff and emergency services.

He said: "Our priority at all times is the safety of all guests and staff and the team carried out protocols once the incident came to their attention.

"We would like to thank the emergency services for their help and also apologise to other guests for any inconvenience."

Anyone with information which could aid the police's inquiries are asked to call 101 and provide the crime reference number 5219152927.