New guide for dog walkers using the Mendip Hills

Andy Wear, vice-chair of the AONB Partnership, says nature can recover through responsible dog walking on the Mendip Hills - Credit: Mendip Hills AONB

A guide to help dog owners behave responsibly on the Mendip Hills has been released.

The hills are an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), popular with those wishing to give their dog some exercise.

Now, the Mendip Hills AONB Unit has produced the guide, with the help of their Volunteer Rangers, to make sure dog owners don't give their dog a bad reputation.

Volunteer Rangers will be out across the AONB over the Easter holidays to hand out the guide and free biodegradable dog-poo bags.

The guide links to dog owners to a leaflet on the AONB website that contains further handy hints.

It comes as dog owners are reminded they have the right to explore the footpaths and bridleways as well as areas of ‘Access Land’, providing they act responsibly and keep their dog under control at all times.

Many of the places people walk their dogs are nature reserves managed for wildflowers by grazing with sheep, cattle or ponies.

Andy Wear, vice chair of the Mendip Hills AONB, said: "Grazing sheep on the nature reserves across the Mendip Hills is vital to helping nature recover.

"I graze Dolebury Warren for the Avon Wildlife Trust but my sheep have been attacked or chased on numerous occasions with veterinary treatment needed at least once every grazing season.

"We're creatures of habit and find those habits hard to break. But if we're serious about helping nature to recover from the dire situation it's in we all need to make small changes to our habits.

"Keeping dogs on a lead during spring when you're visiting nature reserves can be an important step in helping nature recover."

You can find the Responsible Dog Ownership leaflet here via the Mendip Hills website at mendiphillsaonb.org.uk