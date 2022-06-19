Gulls killed after being shot in 'senseless' attack

X-rays showed the pellets in the gulls recovered from Bridgwater - Credit: RSPCA

Two herring gulls have died following a 'completely senseless' airgun attack.

The injured birds were discovered in the gardens of two properties in Friarn Avenue, Bridgwater, on Monday (June 13), the RSPCA said.

One had been shot in the wing and was already dead when the charity’s animal rescue officer, Alison Sparkes, attended the scene.

The second gull had a wound to the upper chest area and was so badly injured that the animal had to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering, the charity added.

X-rays taken at the RSPCA’s West Hatch Wildlife Centre in Taunton confirmed that both of the birds had been shot with an airgun, with pellets clearly visible on the scans.

Gulls, their eggs and their nests, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is illegal to intentionally kill, take or injure them, except under licence.

Alison said: "Both birds appear to have been deliberately shot and sustained horrible injuries as a result.

"Sadly, completely senseless attacks like this are not an uncommon occurrence for RSPCA officers and it beggars belief that people are callously targeting animals in this way with absolutely no regard for the suffering these weapons cause.

"Finding animals who have been subjected to cruelty like this is upsetting, and we’re extremely grateful to the homeowner who alerted us about this situation.

"It’s very worrying that people are taking potshots at birds like this in a residential area."

She urged anyone with information about the attacks to contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Last year, the RSPCA received 454 calls about animals being shot, injured or killed with air guns, although the charity believes these numbers don’t show the full extent of the problem.

Cats and wildlife are normally the animals most susceptible to attacks because they are out in the open with no one to protect them.

The charity has called for stricter regulations around owning an air weapon in both England and Wales.

For more details, and to donate to the charity, visit the RSPCA website or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.