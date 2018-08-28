Advanced search

Air ambulance receives valuable donation from model aircraft club

PUBLISHED: 12:58 05 January 2019

Heidi Roberts was presented with a cheque worth £1,200. Picture: Keith Wilson

Archant

A model aeroplane club based in Yatton has donated more than £1,000 to a South West charity.

The Avon Model Aircraft Radio Club (AMARC) gave a cheque worth £1,200 to Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC) at its general meeting at The Ship Inn in Portishead.

AMARC’s chairman Steve Callaghan presented the cheque to charity member Heidi Roberts.

Ian Cantoni, community fundraising co-ordinator for GWAAC, said: “We are so grateful to everyone at AMARC for their generosity.

“As fellow fliers, there is a great affinity between our two organisations and we feel very lucky to count on their support.

“We are very proud to be North Somerset’s local air ambulance and we cannot thank AMARC enough for raising such an important amount of money in support of our operations in the area.

“The funds will be used to go towards equipment and providing training for our staff.”

