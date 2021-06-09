Gyles Brandreth confirmed as finale speaker at Wells LitFest

Published: 5:26 PM June 9, 2021

The multi-talented Gyles Brandreth has been announced as Wells Festival of Literature's closing event, with a discussion on his long-awaited autobiography, Odd Man Out.

Brandreth’s appearance in Wells, according to the organisers, will feature all aspects of his extensive career.

He is hugely popular on BBC Radio Four’s Just A Minute, but has also been a journalist, comedian, MP, radio presenter, university chancellor, actor, entertainer, podcaster, royal biographer and more.

This variety of experience has given him a breadth and depth of knowledge that is second to none and his reminiscences include tales of death row, sex clubs and Twiggy as well as politics, princes and pullovers.

Wells Festival of Literature will run from October 15-23, and all speakers are set to appear live in Wells, with streaming available for an additional online audience.

The festival will feature talks about hope and sorrow, facts about the past and speculation on the future and personalities discussed will range from Keats to Trump, Robert Maxwell to the Artful Dodger.

Festival events will follow government guidelines in place at the time.

The full programme for October will be available in August, with tickets going on sale on September 6. Priority booking, exclusively for friends and sponsors, opens on August 31.