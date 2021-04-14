Reopening: Thousands booked as hairdressers reopen

Published: 12:29 PM April 14, 2021 Updated: 12:41 PM April 14, 2021

Hairdressers and beauty services reopen in North Somerset, with thousands of clients pre-booked. - Credit: Broadst Salon

North Somerset set down the scissors and breathed a sigh of relief as barbers and salons across the area reopened on Monday.

Alongside hairdressers, non-essential retail, indoor gyms, and outdoor dining has resumed business as the UK entered phase two of its Covid lockdown roadmap.

Staff will be required to wear PPE for hair appointments after April 12. - Credit: Broadst Salon

Some salon owners have revealed that they have been taking bookings since Monday's reopening date was announced and have a full schedule for the next three weeks.

Broad Street Salon's operate three sites across North Somerset in Yatton, Nailsea, and Congresbury and its owner estimates more than 12,000 clients will walk through their doors in the coming weeks.

Wayne Hill said: "Our team has worked from home in the last month and answered phones from 10am to 4pm taking bookings the entire time.

"Before lockdown, around this time we would work to a 75 per cent capacity but we are expecting 12,000 clients across the three salons in the next three weeks."

Social distancing protocol is being observed in barbers and salons across North Somerset. - Credit: Broadst Salon

To make sure social distancing measures are in place, each Broad Street Salon has implemented a one-way system and increased its seating area.

Service times have also been shortened by 30 to 45 minutes for longer appointments to reduce contact between staff and customers.

Broad Street Salon has installed 'VIP pods' to maintain social distancing during appointments. - Credit: Broadst Salon

Wayne added: "I have to say, North Somerset Council has been superb in the way it has got funds for businesses like mine.

"The communication was remarkable and we are so happy to be back to some kind of normality."

The council's executive member for economy, councillor Mark Canniford, had previously stated it was 'offering as much support as it can for businesses to have a successful reopening'.

Uppercut Salon, in Baker Street. - Credit: Laura Clark

Elsewhere, Weston's Uppercut Salon, in Baker Street, reopened on Tuesday to more than 50 clients and 'remains consistently busy' until May.

Staff at Weston's Uppercut Salon welcomed clients back after taking online courses throughout lockdown. - Credit: Laura Clark

Director, Laura Clark, said: "Being closed for so long has had an impact on business both financially and with the use of home hair kits.

"However, the furlough scheme has been fantastic and the business rates relief grants have been appreciated.

"My team have been incredible, completing online courses throughout lockdown though we would agree this has been the toughest lockdown yet - but it is great to be back behind the chair."