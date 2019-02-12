Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Half of children in care suffer mental health difficulties

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 February 2019

Children living in care in the district are more likely to experience mental health difficulties than the rest of the UK.

Children living in care in the district are more likely to experience mental health difficulties than the rest of the UK.

Archant

The council’s mental health strategy has undergone a ‘rigorous review’ after a report revealed almost half  of children in North Somerset  suffer from mental health problems.

Data collected by Public Health England found ‘cause for concern’ with 10 per cent more North Somerset children in care suffering mental health issues, compared with the rest of the UK.

The report, based on information collected through a social work questionnaire, showed 48 per cent of children living in care in North Somerset were experiencing some form of mental health difficulty.

The figures outstripped the South West by four per cent – making it one of the highest districts for ‘cause for concern’ in the region.

The Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ) helps social workers assess the mental health and wellbeing of children aged three to 16 years old living in care or with foster parents.

It tests for symptoms of hyperactivity, depression and inattention.

North Somerset Council has said the findings have prompted a ‘rigorous review’ of its mental health strategy.

The review has seen the introduction of a number of new theraputic groups offered by the council, as well additional training for staff who work with children in care.

A council spokesman said: “We recognise the number of children in the ‘cause for concern’ group was higher than the national average.

“We have offered specialist training to all staff members who work with children in care to ensure they are equipped to support our children’s emotional wellbeing.

“We continue to actively recruit foster carers who can offer  our children looked after warm, loving homes and support them in repairing their trauma through the provision of a therapeutic environment.”

These figures follow the announcement that the area’s independent safeguarding children board had been rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted in 2017.

The council said it is ‘reviewing  its policies’ to ensure it will be able  to meet Ofsted’s expectations in future.

Early indications show ‘cause for concern’ has improved slightly, with the number dropping to 47 per cent this year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after A370 crash

A man has been taken to hospital following the accident. Picture: Google Maps

Man jailed for raping woman in her own bed

Mitchell Reader received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

SLIDERS: How has Weston-super-Mare changed in the past 50 years?

The Winter Gardens 50 years ago.

‘Injuries’ at Pontins after roof collapses

Paramedics outside Pontins. Picture: Mark Atherton

Woman ‘traumatised’ after racial attack in Weston-super-Mare

Dragon Inn - Meadow Street

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picture: Chris Bishop

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

The new H&M, which Chalcroft is building in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter Picture: Chris Bishop

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

Police have closed a road in Yaxham following a collision between two cars. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Man jailed for raping woman in her own bed

Mitchell Reader received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

‘Injuries’ at Pontins after roof collapses

Paramedics outside Pontins. Picture: Mark Atherton

Investigation into Pontins ceiling collapse begins

An ambulance at Pontins Brean Sands holiday park. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Half of children in care suffer mental health difficulties

Children living in care in the district are more likely to experience mental health difficulties than the rest of the UK.

Weston councillor ‘fears for life’ after man ‘threatened to kill’ him outside his mother’s home

James Clayton was attacked outside his home on Knightstone Island. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists