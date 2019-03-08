Advanced search

Easter Egg trail coming to Weston town centre

PUBLISHED: 11:12 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 13 April 2019

Weston Museum.

Weston Museum.

Archant

A cracking new trail for families is coming to Weston for one week only.

Weston Business improvement District (BID) has created a new Easter egg trail in the town centre, which will be available over the holidays from Monday until April 22.

The trail will see participants hunt for five clues across the town centre.

The clues are then used to crack a code in order to redeem  a special Easter surprise at Weston Museum, in Burlington Street.

The trail has been created and organised by BID in the hope of encouraging both residents and visitors to the town to explore the centre and discover the myriad of businesses it is home to.

Maps are available for families to download from the internet.

Alternatively, a printed version of the map will also be available to be picked up from Weston Museum.

Those interested in taking part can find a downloadable trail  map at www.visit-westonsupermare.com and www.westonbid.co.uk

