What Halloween events are taking place in 2019?

Family Halloween party at Portishead Football Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Spooky goings on will be occurring across North Somerset over the Halloween period. Here is our round up of events taking place around the area.

Claverham

- An All Hallows event will be held on November 2. Lanterns will be made at the village hall, in Bishops Road, at 4pm, half an hour before a walk through the village.

There will be a gathering at St Barnabas Church, in Jasmine Lane, at 5pm ahead of a short service featuring bells, stories, songs, drinks and cake. Children and dogs are welcome too at the free event.

Clevedon

- The Curzon cinema, in Old Church Road, will explore the sub-genre of folk-horror this month.

Kicking off proceedings is a 4K restoration of 1920 classic Der Golem with a live musical performance from HarmonieBand on October 23 at 7.30pm, followed by a director's cut of Ari Aster's Midsommar on October 27 at 7.30pm.

A double-bill of The Wicker Man and Whistle And I'll Come to You will be screened on October 31 at 7.30pm.

Tickets to the screenings, priced £5-21, are available on 01275 871000 or by clicking here.

- The Friends of Herbert Garden will host a fright night in the park for adult-accompanied children of primary school age on October 30 from 7-8pm.

All ghosts, wizards, witches and Hogwarts alumni are welcome.

Congresbury

- Budding detectives wanting to put their powers of deduction to the test can do so at DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House on October 25, when guests will be transported back in time to the tiny community of Feeny Barr on All Hallows Eve, 1937.

A murder mystery evening will take place at 6.30pm.

Tickets, priced £39, include a murder mystery act, three-course dinner and disco, are available by clicking here.

- Traditional Mexican festival, Day of the Dead, which honours the dead, will take place at Cadbury House on November 2, where the atmosphere taking on a carnival theme will see guests partying the night away dressed in spectacular costumes, celebrating the souls of the departed.

A national holiday in Mexico, the carnival-style celebration has now become popular outside of its spiritual home.

Tickets, priced £40, includes a three-course meal, can be purchased here.

Failand

- The drama circle will host a fright night Halloween party at the village hall, in Ox House Lane, on November 1 at 7pm.

Performances by group members, a children's fancy dress competition and some gory games will all take place.

Tickets, priced £5, include a hot dog, and can be purchased at the Post Office or at TicketSource, or call Maureen on 01275 393302.

Hewish

- Puxton Park will host a spooktacular week of activities from October 28 to November 1.

There will by fancy dress parties, magic and comedy shows and a creepy critter experience.

For more information, visit the Puxton Park website.

Weston

- Weston's Grand Pier will be opening its doors after dark for the return of Halloween Unfairground from October 24-26 and on October 31.

With brand new scare zones, rides and bars, the event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Tickets cost £7.50 and will give access to the live scare zones, as well as access to all the rides and attractions, and some additional surprises along the way.

- The Tropicana on Weston seafront plays host to Hub City, Somerset's hip hop and R&B party, on October 26.

Boasting line ups with the likes of Charlie Sloth and with special guest Sian Anderson from BBC Radio 1Xtra, Hub City really knows how to put on a show.

Doors open at 7pm and the party will continue until 1.30am. Tickets, priced £7, are available here.

- Ever since the medieval era, people have been superstitious about black cats.

This Halloween half-term, children are invited to take on the challenge of finding cats hidden around Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, on October 26 at to uncover the reason behind the myth.

Admission costs 50p and includes entry to the museum's Halloween competition.

- An alternative Halloween evening on October 29 and 31, at 10.30am and noon both days, will explore the traditional, British roots of Halloween by celebrating the Iron Age festival of Samhain.

Guests can also visit the museum after the doors are closed and hear some creepy folk stories, dance to some Halloween party music and explore the galleries to complete the exclusive Halloween trail.

This event is recommended for children aged seven years of age and over, tickets cost £5 per child with one free accompanying adult.

- The Helicopter Museum, in Locking Moor Road, promises a day of spooky fun for the whole family from 10am-4.30pm on October 31.

The attractions for this special event include a Ghostbuster display, children's games, competitions and live magic shows.

There is free entry for all accompanied children who turn up in Halloween-themed fancy dress.

- The Play Den at St Georges Community Centre, in Willow Close, is holding a tots Halloween disco with music, dancing and fun party games suited to children under five on October 31.

Hosted by Action Pussycat, the event, which includes a party food buffet for the children, runs from 10am to noon. Fancy dress is optional.

Tickets for children under age one cost £5, or £7 for children aged one to four. Booking in advance is essential on 07552 107641.

- Play Wild CIC invites youngsters to join them for a magical Halloween at Wood Lane Quarry on October 31 from 2-4pm.

They will light a fire to keep the ghouls away, tell stories to entice the fairy folk to come out to play and make magic potions, wands and Halloween crafts. Hot chocolate will be made over the fire to keep everyone warm and they will even toast a marshmallow or two.

Suitable for two to 10-year-olds, tickets cost £5 and can be purchased here. There is no charge for adults or babies. Fancy dress is welcome but nothing too scary.

Wraxall

- Noah's Ark Zoo Farm, in Clevedon Road, will host a pumpkin festival from Saturday to November 2.

Guests can pick and carve pumpkins, enjoy a mystery trail, play pumpkin skittles and more.

Tickets, priced £9.45-65.80, are available here or on 01275 852606.

- Mystery Halloween trails will take place around Tyntesfield House from October 26 to November 3 from 10am-3pm. Admission is £3 on the gate.

For those who fancy a spot of pumpkin carving, craft and storytelling, families can book a place on the Halloween hunky punk adventure. These activities run from 29-30 October, with morning and afternoon sessions cost £6 per child.

For more information, click here.

