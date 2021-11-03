News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
PICTURES: Halloween fun enjoyed across the area

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:30 AM November 3, 2021
Youngsters got dressed up for Halloween.

Youngsters got dressed up for Halloween. - Credit: Agata Zukowska

Spooky goings on were enjoyed on the weekend as people from across the area celebrated Halloween.

Squid Game.

Squid Game. - Credit: Cat Buchanan

Trick or treating returned as youngsters got dressed up for a night of spooktacular fun on October 31. 

Weston's Grand Pier hosted a Halloween extravaganza; a week filled with all manner of entertainment for the entire family to enjoy together during the half-term.

Kele-Marie Andrews enjoyed carving these pumpkins.

Kele-Marie Andrews enjoyed carving these pumpkins. - Credit: Kele-Marie Andrews

Ade Bowen hosted a Halloween event last week at the Stable Games Room.

More than 100 people attended the two events which had a mix of craft, games, activities for all to enjoy plus storytelling, a magic show and a fancy-dress competition.

Trick or treating.

Trick or treating. - Credit: Dani Loud

Puxton Park opened its pumpkin patch to visitors every day in the week leading up to Halloween, while Locking's Helicopter Museum constructed a haunted graveyard and walk through in its visitor services building for a family fun-day.

Weston Museum hosted Museum After Dark, where children explored the galleries at night.

Trick or treating.

Trick or treating. - Credit: Louise Rudall

Ade Bowen's Halloween event at the Stable Games Room.

Ade Bowen's Halloween event at the Stable Games Room. - Credit: Ade Bowen

Ade Bowen's Halloween event at the Stable Games Room.

Ade Bowen's Halloween event at the Stable Games Room. - Credit: Ade Bowen

Chloe Sharey's children.

Chloe Sharey's children. - Credit: Chloe Sharey

Youngsters got dressed up for Halloween.

Youngsters got dressed up for Halloween. - Credit: Amy Matty

Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus

Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus - Credit: Jade Turner

Sally, a witch and chuckie.

Sally, a witch and chuckie. - Credit: Laura Dando

Youngsters got dressed up for Halloween.

Youngsters got dressed up for Halloween. - Credit: Rebecca Powell

Youngsters got dressed up for Halloween.

Youngsters got dressed up for Halloween. - Credit: Sammi Miller

Youngsters got dressed up for Halloween.

Youngsters got dressed up for Halloween. - Credit: Shayna Skinner

Mel Jones' cockapoo Whisky

Mel Jones' cockapoo Whisky. - Credit: Mel Jones

Aaron Robb's house decorated.

Aaron Robb's house decorated. - Credit: Aaron Robb

Gaby Shakespeare's children got dressed up.

Gaby Shakespeare's children got dressed up. - Credit: Gaby Shakespeare


Halloween
North Somerset News

