PICTURES: Halloween fun enjoyed across the area
- Credit: Agata Zukowska
Spooky goings on were enjoyed on the weekend as people from across the area celebrated Halloween.
Trick or treating returned as youngsters got dressed up for a night of spooktacular fun on October 31.
Weston's Grand Pier hosted a Halloween extravaganza; a week filled with all manner of entertainment for the entire family to enjoy together during the half-term.
Ade Bowen hosted a Halloween event last week at the Stable Games Room.
More than 100 people attended the two events which had a mix of craft, games, activities for all to enjoy plus storytelling, a magic show and a fancy-dress competition.
Puxton Park opened its pumpkin patch to visitors every day in the week leading up to Halloween, while Locking's Helicopter Museum constructed a haunted graveyard and walk through in its visitor services building for a family fun-day.
Weston Museum hosted Museum After Dark, where children explored the galleries at night.
Most Read
- 1 5 firework displays to see in North Somerset
- 2 Woman handed life sentence for murder of husband
- 3 Icescape will not return to Weston this winter
- 4 Thousands of trees to be planted in North Somerset
- 5 Weston MP explains raw sewage vote
- 6 Businesses trading slump due to construction works
- 7 Lions group to host Tree Of Light service
- 8 Finalists of art competition to go on display in Weston
- 9 Students chosen to meet ministers and delegates at COP26
- 10 Weston AFC into next round of Southern League Cup after Slimbridge win