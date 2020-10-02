Advanced search

Appeal for yellow lines to combat all day parking

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 October 2020

Councillors are concerned that the street would be too narrow for emergency services to access if all day parking continued.

Councillors are concerned that the street would be too narrow for emergency services to access if all day parking continued.

Google Street View

Burnham and Highridge Town Council has asked for double yellow lines to be added to Ham Lane, off the B3139.

Councillors said drivers have been using the road to avoid parking fees but it is causing problems for residents who are unable to get out of their garages.

During a town council meeting, Councillor Phil Harvey raised a number of concerns about the issue.

He said: “It is very narrow and people are using it to park all day to not pay parking charges.

“Some residents cannot get out of their garages due to parked cars – it is a totally inappropriate place to park.”

Councillors also said they were concerned emergency vehicles would not be able to access the street due to the number of parked cars.

The council agreed to make a request to Somerset County Council to apply double yellow lines to Ham Lane.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

British Gymnastics Foundation announces fundraising initiative

The British Gymnastics Foundation has announced a fundraising initiative to help during the coronavirus pandemic

Appeal for yellow lines to combat all day parking

Councillors are concerned that the street would be too narrow for emergency services to access if all day parking continued.

How virtual Walking Football forged friendships during lockdown

Marie, left, Kiera, centre, and Jane, right, train in Yatton.

Community hall project delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

An artist's impression of the plans. Picture: Congresbury New Village Hall DevelopmentTrust

New Active October campaign encourages people to keep fit

North Somerset council has launch their Active October campaign, encouraging people to walk and cycle more.