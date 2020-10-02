Appeal for yellow lines to combat all day parking

Councillors are concerned that the street would be too narrow for emergency services to access if all day parking continued. Google Street View

Burnham and Highridge Town Council has asked for double yellow lines to be added to Ham Lane, off the B3139.

Councillors said drivers have been using the road to avoid parking fees but it is causing problems for residents who are unable to get out of their garages.

During a town council meeting, Councillor Phil Harvey raised a number of concerns about the issue.

He said: “It is very narrow and people are using it to park all day to not pay parking charges.

“Some residents cannot get out of their garages due to parked cars – it is a totally inappropriate place to park.”

Councillors also said they were concerned emergency vehicles would not be able to access the street due to the number of parked cars.

The council agreed to make a request to Somerset County Council to apply double yellow lines to Ham Lane.