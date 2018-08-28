Hans Price blue plaque unveiled at Weston College

Mayor Mike Lyall with Dr Paul Phillips and Cllr John Crockford-Hawley dedicating a blue plaque to Hans Fowler Price. Archant

A blue plaque commemorating one of Weston’s most famous architects was unveiled this week.

Hans Fowler Price’s plaque was revealed at the former School of Science and Art, in Lower Church Road, on Monday.

The building, which is now owned by Weston College, is one of many designed by Mr Price, who was responsible for much of Weston’s Victorian development.

The Blakehay Theatre on Wadham Street, along with the former library, the Royal Hospital, Walliscote School and the Mercury offices are all Mr Price’s creations.

The plaque for Hans Price, who lived from 1835 to 1912, was unveiled at Weston College by Dr Paul Phillips and Weston’s mayor Mike Lyall.

Historian Cllr John Crockford-Hawley said: “The architectural influence of Hans Price can be seen throughout the entire ‘stone town’ of Weston, where about 500 examples of his prolific commissions show not just technical skill but artistic style and unfallible understanding of place and setting.

“His commitment to Weston’s progress was without equal.”