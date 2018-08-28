Hans Price’s blue plaque to be unveiled

Hans Fowler Price : Weston's "Stone Town" architect Archant

A blue plaque commemorating one of Weston’s most famous architects will be dedicated this week.

Hans Fowler Price’s plaque will be unvieled at the former School of Science and Art, in Lower Church Road, tomorrow (Monday) at noon.

The building, which is now owned by Weston College, is one of many designed by Mr Price, who was responsible for much of Weston’s Victorian development.

The Blakehay Theatre on Wadham Street, along with the former library, the Royal Hospital, Walliscote School and the Mercury offices are all Mr Price’s creations.

The plaque for Hans Price, who lived from 1835 to 1912, will be unveiled at Weston College by Dr Paul Phillips.

Cllr John Crockford-Hawley, who chairs the town council’s Museum Working Party and the Mayor of Weston, Mike Lyall, will also be in attendance.

Dr Phillips said: “This is a stunning Victorian architectural gem which has cost Weston College £1.64 million to completely refurbish.

“It was sensitively transformed in 2011 into a 21st century conference and event facility.

“Specialist stone masons, carpenters, joiners and engineers were drafted in to re-structure the cramped internal layout into large spacious rooms over three floors and replace all mechanical and electrical services.

“It was important the refurbishment was sympathetic to the original design and we have incorporated many original features.

“Stonework and tiling have been restored, while impressive stone pillars, archways, woodwork, roof beams and window handles have been retained.

“Hans Fowler Price was responsible for many treasures in the town during the Victorian era and we are delighted to own one of these properties and celebrate his work.”

Some of the blue plaques already installed in Weston, thanks to a parternship between Weston Town Council and the Weston Civic Society, include former mayor Henry Butt, children’s author Roald Dahl, Dr Edward Long Fox and Olympian Paulo Radmilovic – whose plaque was the first of the planned 13 to be placed.