Weston school denies teacher made 'sexual assault' comment

A group of parents of children attending Hans Price Academy have complained about a number of incidents at the school. - Credit: Archant

Parents are furious with a secondary school in Weston, with complaints of long-standing bullying, teacher comments and finding used condoms in the unisex bathrooms.

A Facebook group, with 400 members, routinely shares stories of abysmal hygiene, routine bullying and teachers making inappropriate comments on female students' uniforms at the Hans Price Academy, in Marchfields Way.

The school says it is a ' supportive school where pastoral care is prioritised and our students feel safe'.

But one parent, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Mercury she has been in touch with the school regarding the bullying her child has faced but claims no actions have been taken.

Some parents believe Hans Price is not doing enough to protect students from bullying. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

"My child has been bullied at Hans Price from Year 7 upwards but things are ramping up now in Year 11 as they prepare for their GCSEs." She explained.

"I have spoken to the school about this and was assured they would warn students that teachers would talk with their parents about it. However, nothing happened and the bullying continued.

"There is no escape for kids today as it follows them home on social media. My kid is counting down the days until they leave and I would not recommend Hans Price Academy to other parents."

The Facebook group tells of how students have found used condoms in the bathrooms along with blood and faeces on the walls.

Another parent confirms multiple students say female pupils were warned during assembly that wearing a short skirt could encourage sexual assault.

"I was horrified when my daughter told me and had to ask other parents if their kids heard the same thing," the parent added.

"When others confirmed [the story] I was just appalled. The school has denied the comment was ever made but I have spoken to multiple students who all agree it was.

"This was not the first time an inappropriate comment was made about the girls' uniforms.

"My daughter was told not to wear short socks or trousers to reveal her ankles because boys might find it distracting. The issue there is not the girls. Stop victim-blaming and acting like this is the dark ages."

Hans Price Academy - Credit: Cabot Learning Federation

Hans Price Academy insists it is a supportive school when it comes to uniform concerns and that it regularly cleans facilities.

A school spokesperson said: "We uphold the highest standards for behaviour, uniform and learning at Hans Price. When concerns are brought to our attention, we always listen to and proactively communicate with those students or families involved.

"Hans Price Academy is a supportive school where pastoral care is prioritised and our students feel safe.

"We have regular cleaning routines in our academy and our janitor and staff conduct frequent checks of all our facilities. Any areas needing additional attention are swiftly addressed."

The academy also claims cases of inappropriate behaviour are 'rare' but each one is thoroughly investigated and both the pupils and parents are involved during this process.

"We can confidently say that in rare cases of inappropriate behaviour, we act promptly and work closely with all families and pupils involved to ensure they are supported and incidents are dealt with appropriately," the spokesperson added.

"Where incidents do occur, they are thoroughly investigated and sanctioned within our behaviour and anti-bullying policies.

"We have a strong anti-bullying culture based on respectful and trusting relationships. Where bullying occurs, we understand the need to both educate and sanction the individuals involved, as well as support the other students."