Happy Days Nursery opens new pre-school building

Happy Days Nursery officially opened its new pre-school building on Monday.

The new extension means the popular nursery near Haywood Village can now welcome 24 additional places for children.

Cllr Ciarán Cronnelly was also present at the opening - he cut the red ribbon and children even made him a glittery card to say thank you.

Happy Days development director, Kevin Higgs, said: "We are so pleased to finally see the hard work of all our colleagues come to fruition but, more importantly, witness the children accessing and enjoying their new pre-school building.

"I want to extend my thanks to Cllr Cronnelly for his support in the planning application and to everyone else involved in this project.

"We are extremely proud of our facilities team who have worked tirelessly over the last week to ensure the building was ready for the children today."

Cllr Cronnelly said: "I have had a lovely morning watching the joy on the children’s faces as they explored their new surroundings.

"The dedication and hard work can be seen throughout the new environments and the attention to detail is exceptional – I can see why the children were so excited to get in here and play."