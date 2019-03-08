Steakhouse chain seeks to open restaurant in Weston

Fans of steak will be hopeful Miller & Carter does open a restaurant in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Pixabay Pixabay

A steakhouse could open in Weston before Christmas.

Miller & Carter is advertising for key positions, including a general manager, before opening a restaurant 'in early December'.

The company told the Mercury this week it is 'considering' potential locations in and around Weston, but refused to confirm its opening plans despite the online adverts.

An address posted with the job adverts matches the Harvester restaurant in West Wick. Both it and Miller & Carter are owned by the same parent company, Mitchells & Butlers.

Jobs being advertised by Miller & Carter include a head chef, deputy manager and a general manager - the latter position is offered with potential three-bedroom accommodation.

A Mitchells & Butlers spokesman: "We're constantly looking at opportunities to grow our Miller & Carter brand and Weston is somewhere we're considering, however no final decision has been made."

Haverster opened in October 2015 following a five-week refurbishment after the Bucket & Spade pub's closure.