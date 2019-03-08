Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Park launches urgent appeal to find missing baby bunny

PUBLISHED: 12:10 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 15 April 2019

Staff at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow are urgently appealing for the safe return of a baby rabbit (pictured front left) after staff believe it was taken from the park on Sunday Picture: Animal Farm Adventure Park

Staff at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow are urgently appealing for the safe return of a baby rabbit (pictured front left) after staff believe it was taken from the park on Sunday Picture: Animal Farm Adventure Park

Animal Farm Adventure Park

A Berrow theme park has launched an urgent appeal to see the safe return of a baby bunny which ‘will not survive’ without its mother’s milk.

Staff believe the three-week old rabbit was taken from Animal Farm Adventure Park, in Red Road, on Sunday.

Staff at the park are concerned for the rabbit's welfare as it still requires its mother's milk and will not survive if it is not retuned to the park soon.

Park spokesman Ani Farmer said: “Please just bring it back, we won't say anything to you, we won't report you, we just need it back with its mother before it gets poorly. It will not survive.”

Bosses at the park have stressed they will not take criminal action if it is returned promptly.

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Readers have their say on further downgrades to Weston A&E

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel, back in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Schools in funding crisis with huge cuts and increasing costs

Education experts warn of funding crisis.

Weston kebab shop where 20 people fought with knives forced to shut down at night

Deniz's Kebab Shop in St James Street has had it's liesence suspended. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Health trust complaints dip to three-year low

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Readers have their say on further downgrades to Weston A&E

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel, back in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Schools in funding crisis with huge cuts and increasing costs

Education experts warn of funding crisis.

Weston kebab shop where 20 people fought with knives forced to shut down at night

Deniz's Kebab Shop in St James Street has had it's liesence suspended. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Health trust complaints dip to three-year low

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Park launches urgent appeal to find missing baby bunny

Staff at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow are urgently appealing for the safe return of a baby rabbit (pictured front left) after staff believe it was taken from the park on Sunday Picture: Animal Farm Adventure Park

Can you help to improve Jill’s Garden ahead of landmark anniversary?

The Friends of Grove Park is appealing for volunteers. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Health trust complaints dip to three-year low

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Speedway: Eastbourne 63 Somerset 27

Rory Schlein (pic Colin Burnett)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists