Park launches urgent appeal to find missing baby bunny

Staff at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow are urgently appealing for the safe return of a baby rabbit (pictured front left) after staff believe it was taken from the park on Sunday Picture: Animal Farm Adventure Park Animal Farm Adventure Park

A Berrow theme park has launched an urgent appeal to see the safe return of a baby bunny which ‘will not survive’ without its mother’s milk.

Staff believe the three-week old rabbit was taken from Animal Farm Adventure Park, in Red Road, on Sunday.

Staff at the park are concerned for the rabbit's welfare as it still requires its mother's milk and will not survive if it is not retuned to the park soon.

Park spokesman Ani Farmer said: “Please just bring it back, we won't say anything to you, we won't report you, we just need it back with its mother before it gets poorly. It will not survive.”

Bosses at the park have stressed they will not take criminal action if it is returned promptly.