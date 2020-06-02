Advanced search

Have you seen this wanted man in Weston?

PUBLISHED: 14:55 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 02 June 2020

Benjamin Holt is wanted in connection with theft investigations by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Benjamin Holt is wanted in connection with theft investigations by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are keen to speak to a man in connection with a theft.

Avon and Someset Constabulary has launched an appeal to find Benjamin Holt, aged 35.

Holt is from Yeovil but is known to have links with the Weston-super-Mare area.

He is described as stocky, approximately 5ft 8ins and has a receding hairline.

He has a tribal tattoo on his right arm and a swallow tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone who sees Holt should not approach him but call 999 and give the call-handler reference 5220082105.

Police are urging anyone who knows of his whereabouts to call 101 and use the same reference number.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury.

