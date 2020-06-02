Have you seen this wanted man in Weston?

Benjamin Holt is wanted in connection with theft investigations by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are keen to speak to a man in connection with a theft.

Avon and Someset Constabulary has launched an appeal to find Benjamin Holt, aged 35.

Holt is from Yeovil but is known to have links with the Weston-super-Mare area.

He is described as stocky, approximately 5ft 8ins and has a receding hairline.

He has a tribal tattoo on his right arm and a swallow tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone who sees Holt should not approach him but call 999 and give the call-handler reference 5220082105.

Police are urging anyone who knows of his whereabouts to call 101 and use the same reference number.