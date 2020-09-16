Have you seen wanted Weston man Russell McPhee?

Russell McPhee is wanted by Avon and Somerset Constabulary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man who lives in Weston-super-Mare.

Russell McPhee is wanted on recall to prison and is also known to visit south Bristol.

He was jailed for an offence of wounding with intent and released on licence from a prison term in July, 2019.

McPhee is described as white, 6ft (185cm) tall and of proportionate build, with dark hair.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary state if people see him, do not approach him, but call 999 immediately and quote reference 5220203228.

If people have other information about his whereabouts, call 101 and quote the same reference number.

Alternatively, ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The charity never tells police who people are, just information they provide to officers.