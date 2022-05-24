Public urged to review sites allocated for housing in North Somerset

North Somerset Council has opened a consultation to review sites across the district which could be used for housing. - Credit: NSC

North Somerset Council has launched a public consultation to review the purpose of land already allocated for development across the district.

In the plans, land in Weston, Clevedon, Portishead, Nailsea, Banwell, Backwell, Locking and Hutton has been earmarked as 'suitable' areas for redevelopment into either housing or employment purposes.

Following a consultation, it was decided in 2018 under the Site Allocations Plan that the below sites were suitable for future development.

This consultation will ask the public to decide which of these areas should be redeveloped and what its purpose might be.

The council says the land may not necessarily be used for development but insisted if the land was not repurposed, it would 'have an impact on central government housing targets and make planning permission easier for locations not agreed or planned for'.

In February of last year, North Somerset Council adopted its development strategy which promises to provide 'better quality and more sustainable developments'.

Below are the sites included in the consultation.

Weston

Around 500 homes have been planned alongside commercial developments and potential community spaces in the town centre.

The council promises 'any development on Dolphin Square and Walliscote Place will need to properly reflect the heritage of the surrounding area'.

Locking Road car park.

Sunnyside Road car park.

Vacant land on Oxford Street between the new Dolphin Square complex and Premier Inn.

Former police station land at Walliscote Place.

Locking Parklands phase two and three will see the housing estate extended with 700 additional homes and a primary school added.

Land around Hutton Moor playing fields could see small-scale housing built.

St John's playing field between the Bournville, Oldmixon and Coronation estates could see 'partial redevelopment'. This would include moving the allotments - owned by Weston Town Council - for small-scale housing and land outside the field not already in the council's possession.

Clevedon

Penny Field, north of Churchill Avenue, has been chosen to potentially accommodate 44 houses. The council says 'loss of an informal open space may raise concerns from local residents but we will need to show there are benefits from the development that outweigh those concerns'.

Former council offices at Castlewood.

Hangstone Quarry - 10 to 15 new homes or a small office building could be built on the site.

Portishead

The old school field between Slade Road and Downside could be used for 23 homes.

Nailsea and Backwell

Nailsea library could be relocated and its building and land around the site demolished for 28 new houses. Options also include using the building as a community hub. A decision on its future is expected by summer next year.

Land at Fryth Way, Nailsea, is currently a sports pitch but this development will be part of a larger scheme which will see 450 homes built in the surrounding area.

Land by West Leigh School, Backwell, is a greenfield site outside of the settlement boundary but could be built on as a rural exception.

The public consultation will close June 20 at 9am and responses can be submitted at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/nscsites.